Nick Chubb’s disappointed reaction to Browns blowing game vs. Chargers

The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-3 on Sunday after losing a tight one against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Despite the gritty fight they put up, though, running back Nick Chubb couldn’t help but get disappointed.

After all, the Browns lost the game after leading entering the fourth quarter. It has been the same story for them in their two other losses to the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons as well, but they just can’t seem to close things and take the W when in that position.

It speaks volumes that the Browns haven’t have lost by more than three points so far. Prior to their 30-28 defeat to the Chargers, they lost by one to the Jets and just three points to the Falcons. With that said, it is easy to see where Chubb’s frustration is coming from.

“We gotta find a way to finish. We’re always in the position to finish and win the game. Just as a team we have to find a way to pull through and win the game. We were in a great position the last couple of games to win the game, we didn’t do it,” the Browns star RB said, per Chris Easterling of the Beacon Journal.

Considering how they have lost so far, it is safe to assume the Browns could have been 5-0 now had they held on to their leads. Of course that might be a little far-fetched since mistakes are always bound to happen anyway, but it does highlight what Cleveland is capable of.

Sure enough, Nick Chubb will be hoping for a better showing moving forward. They play the New England Patriots in Week 6, and a win against such tough opponent could be the catalyst they need to turn things around.