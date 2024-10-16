Heading into this season, there were doubts that Nick Chubb would suit up for the Cleveland Browns. It wasn't because of Chubb's devastating knee injury. Instead, it was due to rumors floating that the Browns would move on from Chubb. However, with Chubb finally returning to the field for the Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals, he wanted to set the record straight. According to the running back, the Browns never planned on moving on from him. That's a massive relief for Cleveland fans, especially since Chubb wouldn't have it any other way.

“When my agent called me to tell me the news, he said, ‘I’ve never actually had a front office tell me anything like this. But they said that part of the reason they never entertained cutting you is because of how much you mean to the city.'” Chubb shared. “That really meant the world to me. Look, I know the deal. I had no guaranteed money left. The Browns had all the leverage. They could’ve left me high and dry, like so many guys in this league. But they had my back. You all had my back.

“That’s enough talking for me. There’s only one thing left to do now. I gotta pay ya back. These rocks ain’t going to move themselves. Let’s work.”

What getting Nick Chubb back means for the Browns

The start of the season has been tumultuous for Cleveland, as their offense has set marks for futility with a 1-5 record. As former Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper put it just a week ago, Cleveland’s offense lacks a spark. Could that spark be wearing a No. 24 jersey for the Browns? Considering what else the Browns have to work with on offense, they might not have any other option.

Chubb hasn't played since Week 2 last season when he suffered a significant knee injury. He underwent two surgeries to repair his medical capsule, meniscus, medial collateral ligament, and anterior cruciate ligament. Chubb was expected to be able to play sometime in 2024, and now, he can help give the Browns the spark they've been lacking.

Considering that Cleveland is a run-first team, Chubb is the heart and soul of that identity. Chubb is one of the league's best running backs when healthy. The 28-year-old was coming off four consecutive Pro Bowl seasons from 2019-22 before suffering the injury last year. So, while there might be some rust against the Bengals, getting Chubb back is enormous. The Browns might see their season turnaround once he's feeling 100% on the field.