Nick Chubb's 2023 season is officially over. The Cleveland Browns have placed Nick Chubb on injured reserve and ruled him out for the rest of the season. It's a move that's been expected since the running back was carted off the field Monday after suffering a devastating knee injury in the Browns' loss to the Steelers.

Chubb might require two knee surgeries to repair his injury. According to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, there is preliminary talk that the Browns' star could have one surgery within the next seven to 10 days and another procedure several weeks later.

With Chubb going on injured reserve, the Browns have replaced his spot on the roster with Kareem Hunt. Hunt played with Cleveland from 2019-2022. He had been a free agent since the end of last season.

Jerome Ford will get plenty of carries for the remainder of the season. Ford filled in admirably for Hunt in Monday's loss, rushing for 106 yards against the Steelers.

Chubb is arguably the best running back in the NFL. Since the start of the 2019 season, Chubb leads the league in rushing yards, putting together four straight 1,000-yard seasons. Chubb's 5.3 yards per carry for his career are the third-most in NFL history. He was averaging 6.1 yards per attempt on 28 carries in 2023 before his season came to an end.

Chubb has never averaged fewer than 5.0 yards per carry in a season.

The loss of Chubb is a major blow to the Browns, which are hoping to win one of the league's most competitive divisions. Deshaun Watson has yet to prove that he can be an above-average quarterback since returning from his suspension.