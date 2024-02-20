Chubb might have already played his last game with the Browns.

Nick Chubb was consistently one of the best running backs in the NFL from 2019-2022 before a brutal knee injury ended his 2023 season after two games. There's a possibility that he has already played his last game with the Cleveland Browns, the only NFL franchise he's ever been a part of.

Chubb is entering the final year of his contract with the Browns in 2024 and is recovering from a torn MCL and damaged ACL. There is no guarantee that he'll be ready for the start of the season but the Browns do expect him to return at some point. If they have any doubts, the Browns can cut Chubb and save about $12 million next season, opening up some cap space.

Chubb's cap hit is just below $16 million with a dead cap number of $4 million. Browns general manager Andrew Berry said that he hopes to restructure Chubb's deal, per the Athletic. Cleveland wants to retain Chubb but will try to save as much money as possible.

Chubb was selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls, averaging 1,336 rushing yards with 42 total touchdowns during those four years. He was off to a great start in 2023 as well, rushing for over six yards per carry across two games. He finished the season with 28 rushing attempts, failing to score a touchdown.

Surviving without a star

The Browns' running game still produced quality numbers in Chubb's absence. Cleveland finished with the 12th-ranked rushing offense in the NFL last season, averaging 118.6 yards per game.

Jerome Ford led the team with 813 yards and was Cleveland's primary back while Chubb was sidelined. Kareem Hunt rejoined the Browns shortly after Chubb's injury and scored a team-leading nine rushing touchdowns. The Browns finished 11-6 and lost in the AFC Wild Card Game.

It's more likely than not that Nick Chubb remains with the Browns next season, but Cleveland could weigh its options should negotiations regarding the restructuring of the contract go south.

The Browns want to keep Chubb and will do what they can to make it happen. There could be a hard decision on Andrew Berry's conscious should complications arise for the 28-year-old Chubb.