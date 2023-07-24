Cleveland Browns owner Dee Haslam said that she is committed right now to renovating Cleveland Browns Stadium instead of building a new one as of now, but that the lakefront must be developed and a land bridge must be added, according to Scott Petrak of The Chronicle. Jimmy Haslam made a blunt statement regarding the future of Cleveland Browns Stadium.

“The only think we'll say for sure is we won't leave Northeast Ohio,” Jimmy Haslam said, via Petrak.

Based on Dee Haslam and Jimmy Haslam's statements, it is clear that the future of the Browns' current stadium is up in the air. Dee Haslam's comments reiterate the need for development in the surrounding area for the franchise to stay in the current stadium. Renovations would be possible in that case. Jimmy Haslam's comments are more blunt, basically saying that there is a lot of uncertainty about the stadium.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Browns and their stadium in the future.

Cleveland Browns Stadium opened in September of 1999. The stadium is not terribly old, but it will be intriguing to see what kind of updates or renovations are in store, if that takes place.

In the meantime, the Browns hope to become a competitive team. They acquired Deshaun Watson in a trade and gave him a large contract. The Browns have not had a lot of success since returning to the NFL, but the talent they have had over the last couple of seasons gives the fanbase more hope than it has had in a long time.