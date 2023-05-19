Jim Brown left an indelible mark on the Cleveland Browns. Owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam shared their heartfelt gratitude for the legendary running back, who passed away Thursday night in his home at the age of 87.

“Jim Brown is a true icon of not just the Cleveland Browns but the entire NFL,” their statement said, per BrownsZone’s Scott Petrak. “He was certainly the greatest to ever put on a Browns uniform and arguably one of the greatest players in NFL history. Jim was one of the reasons the Browns have such a tremendous fan base today.”

They went on to acknowledge Brown’s impact as a civil rights activist and the many lives he inspired outside of football. The team’s official Twitter account also provided their condolences and appreciation for who many consider to be the greatest athlete to ever play professional sports.

#Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam on the passing of Jim Brown. pic.twitter.com/PtiLyJBs5V — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) May 19, 2023

Jim Brown Forever 🧡🤎♾️ Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary. It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he… pic.twitter.com/F2rrTUnsc1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023

He won three MVPs, led the league in rushing yards eight times and helped deliver Cleveland its only championship in franchise history in 1964 (pre-Super Bowl era). The greatness of Jim Brown enabled the organization to withstand all of the mockery it has endured these last six decades. He transcended his era and remained synonymous with Browns football until his death.

Brown retired before turning 30, and yet, there is little debate that he was the best to ever play the grueling position of running back. He plowed through defenses and helped redefine how backs were perceived and used.

Even when the team returns to their winning ways of the past, Brown is likely to be immortalized as the face of the Cleveland Browns.