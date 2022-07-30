Potential Deshaun Watson weapon Anthony Schwartz gets update after ‘no-contact’ injury in Browns practice

The Cleveland Browns dodged a bullet in training camp. Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz suffered a non-contact knee injury in practice on Thursday. Fortunately, they believe the injury is not too serious.

“[Schwartz] is day-to-day with a knee strain, so we’ll see how that goes over the next couple of days,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski as he opened up a media session at Browns practice. But I think he’ll be OK, certainly in the long term.” He added that no-contact injuries are always scary but that he will definitely be ready for the season and is considered day-to-day. Schwartz returned to practice with a wrap on his knee to participate in walkthroughs on Friday.

In 14 games last season, Schwartz tallied 174 total yards from scrimmage on 10 catches and six rushes and scored one receiving touchdown. After being drafted 91st overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft, he showed glimpses of potential as a rookie.

Behind Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones on the depth chart is Schwartz. He could be a key player for Cleveland in his second season in the big leagues. The Browns are looking to establish themselves as a strong team in the passing game, though they may not be able to do so this season.

While Schwartz being healthy enough to start the season is good news, it’s still not clear who will be throwing him passes this season. Everything around the Browns right now revolves around Watson’s suspension timeline. The team is eagerly awaiting the length of his suspension as preparation for the 2022 season continues.