New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski wants to see QB Mac Jones escape his old team, and he has the Cleveland Browns in mind for Jones.

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is a first-ballot, no doubt about it Hall of Fame player. After his eyebrow-raising comments about current Patriots quarterback Mac Jones possibly joining the Cleveland Browns however, it's fair to question Gronk's fitness for any future GM jobs he has his eye on.

On Wednesday, Gronk threw out a wild scenario to resolve the Patriots' chaotic QB situation. “I think Mac Jones should ultimately, even right now, should just go ask for his release…and then if it's granted, he should go sign with the Cleveland Browns and start a new career,” he told on the Up and Adams Show's Kay Adams.

“I just don't see it fitting (in New England) anymore, it just doesn't look good anymore,” the Pats legend told Adams about Jones's time with the Pats.

The Browns fit the bill for Gronk because they “need a quarterback” and would provide Jones with “weapons around him, and then that would determine if Mac Jones is the real deal or not.”

Gronk sees Jones as a “decent quarterback” who should have an NFL career. But he also sees a player who Belichick has lost faith in.

Belichick done with Jones?

“Kay, listen to me…he's not respected in New England. Coach Belichick has played all these games with him. Bailey Zappe isn't even close to being on Mac Jones' level. You should never ever sit Mac Jones,” was Gronkowski's opinion on Belichick's penchant to bench Jones during games this season.

In addition to losing the faith of his head coach, Gronk also pointed to the supporting cast around Jones as a reason to want out.

“I don't think he really has that many weapons around him either. I mean, they're dropping passes at the end of the game to go in and tie the game or go in and possibly take the lead, and they're dropping easy balls on him.”

A clearly skeptical Adams referred to Gronk's plan to bring Jones to the Browns charitably as “not impossible” and the thought of it happening “insane.”

It seems highly unlikely the Patriots would cut bait with a former first-round draft pick who led the team to a playoff appearance just two seasons ago. Then again, Belichick plays by his own set of rules, rules Gronk knows better than most.

Something to keep an eye on here? (Probably not.)