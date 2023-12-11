The veteran quarterback has more thrills to experience on the field before he joins a TV studio.

On Sunday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco stole the spotlight in the team's 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Flacco seems comfortable on the big stage, whether it's the field or a studio set.

NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano let it be known in a social media post Monday morning that Flacco had tried out for The CW's Inside the NFL before joining the Browns. This info came from the show's host, former NFL safety Ryan Clark.

“I'll tell you a secret,” said Clark. “Joe Flacco actually tried out and auditioned for Inside the NFL, which I host on Tuesday. I'm glad he didn't take it.”

Flacco joined the Browns shortly after starting quarterback Deshaun Watson had season-ending shoulder surgery. In two games with the Browns, the 38-year-old has completed 49 of 89 passes (55.1%) for 565, five touchdowns and two interceptions, garnering a passer rating of 83.8.

After Sunday's win, browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Flacco would remain Cleveland's starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

“Well, obviously, it feels good when it looks like people have confidence in you,” said Flacco after the game. “I know I've been in a bunch of locker rooms, but whenever you walk into a locker room, you still want to gain the respect of everybody, and you don't know if you quite have that until you can go out there and get a win and continue to do it day in and day out. You try to carry yourself the right way and you try to do all the right things, but that doesn't guarantee anything in terms of going out on the field on Sunday. So, it feels awesome to go out there and get the win.”