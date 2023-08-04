The Cleveland Browns won the first preseason game of the NFL season with a 21-16 victory over the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game. They followed up their victory by finding a new weapon for Deshaun Watson in rookie wide receiver Jalen Wayne on Friday, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The #Browns signed rookie WR Jalen Wayne, cousin of Reggie Wayne.”

The Browns will hope that Jalen Wayne will be able to turn into a caliber player like Reggie Wayne, as the Indianapolis Colts legend wreaked havoc against NFL defenses for years. Deshaun Watson would also be pleased if Wayne could turn into a viable target, especially in such an important year for the Browns quarterback.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Watson didn't start his massive second year for the Browns in the Hall of Fame game amid a breakout performance for rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. While Watson was in street clothes on the sidelines, DTR led a Browns comeback victory that was highlighted by the rookie QB acting as a lead blocker during his former UCLA teammate Demetric Felton's touchdown run.

Overall, a solid 48 hours is going on for the Browns after reports surfaced earlier this week that could land Cleveland in some hot water. The Browns reportedly trashed a charter plane that they used for training camp; the pilot of the plane said it was the most disgusting he had ever seen a cabin left by passengers.

Nevertheless, the Browns have to be pleased with the outcome of the Hall of Fame game and now being able to sign Jalen Wayne. They will hope that the recent stretch of good momentum extends into a big regular season in Cleveland.