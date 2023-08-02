Rumors around the NFL indicate that the Cleveland Browns might be in trouble for ‘trashing' a chartered plane. This is definitely not something that the Browns want to be involved in right now, but the report speaks for itself, via Pro Football Network's Andy Watkins.

“When flight staff finally got the plane in acceptable condition, and passengers boarded, the pilot took it upon himself to apologize ‘multiple times, saying it was the most disgusting he’s seen a plane in his career.'

The aircraft was described as being left with an excess of ‘garbage, spilled food and drink everywhere, etc.'”

This is a damning report that definitely does not shine a positive light on the Browns. If these rumors are true, then it will be curious to see if the NFL hands down any type of punishment onto the Browns.

This is the exact type of headline that the Browns want to avoid ahead of a huge season. Deshaun Watson has expectations galore for 2023, and the coaching staff has much of the same; if the Browns don't perform up to a higher standard this season, then once again changes could be coming in Cleveland.

The Browns are historically one of the worst franchises in the NFL and are desperate to change the stigma associated with their organization. However, reports like this one only add fuel to the fire that playing in Cleveland brings bad behavior. Stay tuned to see if anything comes of the rumors that the Browns reportedly trashed a charter plane.