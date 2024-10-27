For the first time in 2024, Nick Chubb took the field for the Cleveland Browns in uniform.

That's right, after suffering an absolutely brutal injury in 2023 that called his long-term career into question, Chubb was back in the starting lineup and immediately went to work, picking up 22 yards on 11 carries plus a touchdown on the ground platooning with Pierre Strong, D'Onta Foreman, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who led all players in rushing yards.

On paper, not the best numbers for Chubb but what does a former career running back have to say about his efforts? Well, the Browns just so happen to have a Super Bowl-winning running back in Duce Staley on their staff, who is currently in place as the Browns' RB coach.

Asked what he saw from Chubb in the game, Staley gave the returning Pro Bowler high marks, as he liked what the Pro Bowler produced in his first game back.

“Did good. I remember coming in here last week and talking to you guys about just excitement as far as in the building and Nick getting ready to play. And the most important thing is protecting Nick from Nick,” Staley told reporters.

“It's funny because on the sideline when he did come off, and I'm getting certain personnel ready to go in, every time I take two steps, he was right there. So, I moved to the right, he's right there. I was like, ‘Okay'… First time I said, ‘I'm all right'. Next time I moved to the left, I turned to my right, he's right there. I'm like, ‘Nick, how about you go, all right?' [laughs]. So it was exciting, just the energy that he brought, of course, to the stadium, the energy that he brought to the team and being able to score a touchdown was awesome.”

Interesting stuff, right? Well wait, it gets even better , as Staley revealed how Chubb impacted the game even when he wasn't getting touches.

Duce Staley celebrates Nick Chubb for serving as a Browns decoy

Continuing his conversation with reporters, Staley revealed how the Browns used Chubb as a decoy, forcing the Bengals to play him honestly even if the ball wasn't coming his way.

“I had those in practice. Just seeing him run around the way he did last week, just preparing him for the week. And I think Kevin (Stefanski) did a great job as far as putting the plays together, making sure once again, we protect Nick from Nick. Having him as far as being a decoy, going out there and also getting the ball and not putting too much on him. I thought it was a tight game plan. But yeah, I saw Nick last week, and I was excited for him.”

A decoy? What does that even mean? Well, Staley explained it further, and frankly, it makes a ton of sense.

“Yeah, to be a decoy, it speaks about your body of work over the years. And we know what Nick Chubb has been around here. We know what Nick Chubb has been to the league as far as the work he's put in,” Staley noted. “But it has to be a mixture. Of course, you want him to be a decoy, but you want him to have the ball, too. So, Coach (Stefanski) and I kind of talk about that, and like I said, coach does an awesome job, man, putting him in positions where he's going to get the ball but also be a decoy.”

Does Chubb's return really bring a certain gravity to the Browns' offense that doesn't necessarily come when Strong or Foreman is on the field? Yes, even in his work-in-progress state, Chubb is still a scary player to face off against on an NFL field. Fortunately, as he continues to rehab, the Browns can ride that reputation into the future, especially as they transition from a Deshaun Watson offense into one with Jameis Winston under center.