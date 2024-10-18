At 1-5, the Cleveland Browns' playoff hopes are dwindling. However, star running back Nick Chubb could be their savior.

Chubb will most likely play against the Bengals on Sunday for the first time this season, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters that, despite Nick Chubb’s questionable injury tag for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, the Cleveland running back is expected to play for the first time since he suffered last season’s knee injury,” Schefter reported.

Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 last season, kickstarting a rehab process that lasted over a year. While the four-time Pro Bowler is finally fully healthy, the Browns will be careful with his snaps moving forward, via ESPN's Daniel Ofeyusi.

“‘We want to make sure that he's available for the long term,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said Thursday.

Chubb, though, is ready to take on any workload the team needs.

“I'm ready to get out there with my team, ready to do whatever I can,” the 28-year-old said. “I feel good.”

Will Chubb help Cleveland's hapless offense move the ball?

Nick Chubb will help the Browns, but he's not a superhero

At his best, Chubb is a world-class tailback. The Georgia alum registered 1,525 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 302 carries (5.1 yards-per-carry) as well as 27 catches for 239 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in 2022, his last full season. It'll help Cleveland if he can return to that form over the coming weeks, but a running back can only do so much.

The Browns' offense has been hamstrung by Deshaun Watson's ineffectiveness. The former Houston Texan has just 1,020 passing yards with five touchdowns and three picks through six games, as well as a 31st-ranked 21.6 quarterback rating. Chubb at full strength should theoretically open up more looks downfield as defenses stack boxes, but that only matters if Watson can take advantage.