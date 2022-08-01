Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games in relation to the violations he made against the NFL’s personal conduct policy, much to the chagrin of countless people. Reactions to the ruling have been sharp, as not a few people are unhappy about the perceived lack of gravity of the punishment handed to Watson, considering the allegations and the volume of which.

However, according to Albert Breer of NBCS Boston, the decision did not come without precedent.

“If you want precedent here, Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension mirrors past penalties for Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott and ex-Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Watson’s case—like Elliott’s and Roethlisberger’s—lacked criminal charges.”

It could be remembered that Ezekiel Elliott was suspended for the first six games of the 2017 NFL season due to personal conduct policy violation, while Ben Roethlisberger was handed a four-game suspension in 2019.

Moreover, Breer underscores a crucial detail that apparently reconciles the severity of the punishment with the process taken in arriving at the decision.

1) Sue L. Robinson's decision wasn't based on the 24 lawsuits. It was based on five cases brought by the NFL (4 of the 5 were plaintiffs). So yes, there are a lot more accusations against Watson. But Robinson's decision is based on the five cases the NFL presented her with. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 1, 2022

Although the Browns are going to definitely feel the negative impact of Watson’s absence over a six-game span, they can take heart from the idea that the period of his absence is considered the easiest schedule in the entire NFL in the 2022 regular season.

The Browns, who will now have to prepare for temporary life without Watson and Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback until Watson’s return, are scheduled to kick off their 2022 NFL schedule on the road against Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.