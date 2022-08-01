Browns’ schedule during Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension is easiest in NFL

The ruling has finally come down for the fate of Deshaun Watson in the 2022 NFL season. According to the decision made by U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will be suspended for six games following three days of hearing that ended on June 30.

While losing the services of their most important player on the field for six games is expected to impact hard the Browns’ chances to make the playoffs in the 2022 NFL season, the punishment Watson received is arguably the best Cleveland could have wished for. Watson is getting suspended for fewer games than Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley and several folds shorter than what Josh Gordon got in total for violating the league’s policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.

And as highlighted by Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, the time frame of Watson’s entire suspension cover the easiest stretch for that same span not only for the Browns BUT for the entire NFL.

nearly $45M signing bonus? keeps all $45M $46M salary for 2022? keeps $45.65M remaining fully guaranteed $184M? keeps all $184M 6 game suspension? equal to DeAndre Hopkins for "trace" amount of a PED in 1 test games missed? NFL gave CLE the #1 easiest schedule weeks 1-6 https://t.co/ZQZzaygjot — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 1, 2022

The Browns will kick off their 2022 NFL campaign on the road against the Carolina Panthers before taking on the New York Jets at home in Week 2. Both the Panthers and the Jets missed the playoffs in 2021 and combined for just a mere sum of nine wins. Cleveland will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 and then the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. Weeks 5 and 6 will have the Browns squaring off with the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots, respectively, both at home.

With Deshaun Watson out for six weeks, the Browns will have to turn to veteran Jacoby Brissett to handle the duties on offense from under center.