The Cleveland Browns are amid intense preparations for the upcoming year of action as the 2024 NFL Preseason approaches. Cleveland has several stout contributors returning. However, one defensive star suffered a concerning injury during practice on Monday. Za'Darius Smith was carted off the field with an unknown ailment, per ClevelandDot.com's Dan Labbe.

Hopefully, Smith's injury is nothing serious, and he undergoes a speedy recovery. The 31-year-old played a pivotal role in helping the Browns achieve one of the best defenses in the NFL during the 2023-24 season. He looks to continue to help lead the unit again in the Fall of 2024.

Through 16 games in 2023-24, Za'Darius Smith amassed 27 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. He is less than two years removed from the Pro Bowl honor he earned with the Minnesota Vikings during the 2022-23 season. Smith makes the Browns' defensive line a hassle for opposing offenses. Of course, he had help from Myles Garrett.

Garrett won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award after garnering 33 tackles, 14 sacks, and four forced fumbles. Moreover, he guided his team to a first-place standing in Fox Sports' regular season rankings for Total Defense.

Za'Darius Smith aids Garrett and the rest of Cleveland's defensive unit, so a serious injury to the 31-year-old would have a great impact. In the meantime, the Browns will tend to him while they continue to take on the NFL Preseason period.

Browns look promising with revamped roster

One of Cleveland's biggest stars to watch going into the 2024-25 season is Deshaun Watson. Watson played just six games during the previous year due to injury struggles. His short campaign came after he missed time in 2022 as well. However, he appears to be finally healthy and is building chemistry with one new receiver.

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy joined the Browns during the 2024 offseason and revealed insight on his own return from injury during the preseason:

“I got a lot of mental reps when I wasn't practicing,” Jeudy after practice on August 4. “The mental reps, I feel like, were extremely important and extremely helpful. So when I get out there, I'm going to be right where I left off.”

Furthermore, Jeudy praised Deshaun Watson's abilities:

“It's nice how accurate he is,” Jeudy said before practice. “Deshaun throw a nice ball. So seeing him out there, I've been watching Deshaun since he was in college, he always threw a nice ball. I seen it in person is even more tremendous. So I'm excited to see what we do this year.”

It will be interesting to see how Cleveland's stars perform on both sides of the ball as an exciting time approaches.