Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Cleveland Browns defense got much scarier after their trade for Za’Darius Smith. Now playing next to Myles Garrett, Smith is ready to help the Browns take the NFL by storm.

Cleveland traded a pair of fifth-round draft picks to the Minnesota Vikings for Smith. After the trade was announced, Smith received a text from Garrett hyping up his arrival. As he prepares to join the Browns, Smith is looking to form a strong duo with Garrett and overall improve Cleveland’s defense, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

“I can’t wait to be out there with Myles,” Smith said. “He texted me that he can’t wait to get going and hopefully we can be the best duo in the league.”

“I just play my role,” Smith continued. “When you go to a new team, you gotta be all about the team and helping the team win.”

Smith has been in the NFL since 2015, appearing in 107 games. He has racked up 271 tackles, 54.5 sacks and 139 quarterback hits. Smith has been a three-time Pro Bowler in his career, including his final season with the Vikings.

Coming to Cleveland, Smith will have an opportunity to play with an All-Pro in Myles Garrett. Garrett has had at least 10 sacks every year since 2018.

The Browns are coming off of a disappointing 7-10 season. Trading for Za’Darius Smith shows that Cleveland is serious about competing for a playoff spot. Smith lining up next to Garrett will be a serious problem for every opponent the Browns face this upcoming season.

Neither Smith nor Garrett can wait.