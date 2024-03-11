The Cleveland Browns are reinforcing their defense after a strong 2023-24 showing. Cleveland has made a major NFL Free Agency move on veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith.
Browns keep key defensive contributor on the roster
Za'Darius Smith is staying in Cleveland on a two-year, $23.5 million base deal with an upside to $25 million, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. Smith was key in helping the 2023-24 Browns maintain one of the best defenses in the league.
In 16 games, the 31-year-old amassed 27 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. Smith is a three-time Pro Bowler who spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens before he joined the Browns in 2023. Hopefully, his stout production will continue to aid Cleveland.
The Browns finished the 2023 regular season red-hot. After a mediocre start, they went on a winning streak and ended with an 11-6 record. Thus, the team clinched an AFC Wild Card spot. Unfortunately, CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans bested Cleveland 45-14.
Nevertheless, the Browns have the tools to make a deeper run, especially on the defensive side. Star DE Myles Garrett won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award after another stellar year of production.
Garrett anchored Cleveland to a first-place standing in Fox Sports' regular season rankings for Total Defense. He, Smith, and the Browns' other contributors look to wreak more havoc on opposing offenses in 2024-25.
Speaking of offense, Cleveland traded for former Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy to give the squad extra firepower.
As the NFL Free Agency period continues, it will be interesting to see if Cleveland makes any other major moves.