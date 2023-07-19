All it takes is a few seconds of watching Nick Chubb work out to understand why opposing defenses have such a hard time stopping the Cleveland Browns' running back. With Browns training camp almost scheduled to begin, there is new footage of Nick Chubb in the gym that will blow your mind.

A video of Chubb working out went viral Wednesday, for good reason. The footage showed the Browns' star back squatting 610 pounds. Completing a squat with that much weight on the bar once would be impressive enough. But Chubb managed to squat the load for three reps.

Nick Chubb is back at it‼ 610-pound squat is still TOO EASY for the Browns RB 😤 (via directedbydaun_/IG) pic.twitter.com/kvvssKEqiH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 19, 2023

Chubb is officially listed at five-foot-11 with a weight of 227 pounds. That means Chubb squatted more than 2.6 times his body weight three times, an incredible feat of strength.

This isn't the first time that a video of Chubb's offseason workout footage has wowed NFL fans. Almost exactly one year ago, Chubb was seen squatting 610 pounds at a high school in Georgia. In May of last year, Chubb was filmed squatting 675 pounds.

Chubb has been among the league's most productive running backs since the Browns selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old has averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in every season. He's posted four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Chubb set a career-high in 2022 with 1,525 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Chubb finished third in the league with 695 yards after contact last season. You can bet that Chubb's lower-body strength, which allows him to squat well over 600 pounds, is key in continuing to gain yards when defenders first get a hold of him.