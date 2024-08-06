When the Cleveland Browns drafted defensive lineman Michael Hall Jr. with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it felt like they were getting a special player. Hall is an imposing 6-foot-3, 300-pound goliath who can stuff the run and get after the quarterback. His numbers weren't huge at Ohio State, but on tape, it's clear Hall has the size, athleticism, and speed to become a big-time playmaker in the NFL and make an immediate impact for the Browns.

Several practices into training camp, and the Browns rookie is turning heads. Hall is continually showing off his big-time playmaking ability and, more impressively, is getting even more considerable praise from Cleveland's veterans.

“He is different,” Za'Darius Smith said of Hall. “He reminds me of Aaron Donald a little bit. Hopefully, he doesn't see this and gets a big head. He just wants to learn. He is asking a lot of questions. If you did see during 1-on-1s, he was winning each and every rep. To have a young guy like that, just wants to continue to get better and better each and every day is big by a defensive lineman, and we are happy to have him.”

Aaron Donald, who recently retired, is considered one of the greatest defenders in NFL history. Donald is a Super Bowl champion and a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Statistically, Donald ended his career with 111.0 sacks, 24 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. So, for Hall to get that type of praise from Smith is huge. It also should excite Browns fans about his potential as he grows.

What should Browns fans expect from Michael Hall Jr.?

Hall is an explosive, upfield-style defensive tackle who fits the Browns' scheme under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. He's young, just recently turning 21, and will likely be a reserve, waiting in the wings as he develops. With Dalvin Tomlinson, Quinton Jefferson, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Harris to learn from, the patience in waiting for Hall to blossom could be more than worth it.

“[Hall is a] young guy, just wants to learn. He wants to be great. He is from here. He was born and raised in Cleveland so for him to be a Brown is big, too,” Smith said. “I think last week he told me ‘I got a lot of doubters and I am going to prove a lot of guys wrong.' That was big to hear that from him as a young guy.”

While he might not be the next GOAT right away, Hall's mentality and physical traits make him worth the wait for the Browns. Cleveland opens its preseason at home against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns' regular season ended in the Wild-Card round against the Texans after an 11-6 record.