RUMOR: Browns’ asking price in potential Kareem Hunt trade, revealed

The Cleveland Browns, despite boasting the services of elite talent such as Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb, have struggled out of the gates, winning only two of their first seven games of the new season. With the 4 PM E.T. trade deadline on November 1 fast approaching, it appears as if the Browns are more than willing to part with a few veterans on the team deemed to have been underperforming, including Kareem Hunt.

Per senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Browns reportedly have made their 27-year old running back available on the trade market for the price of a fourth-round pick.

“While I expect Cleveland to be thoughtful and calculated in what it does, there’s also a feeling that trading away a few veteran players might not be so bad. […] The Browns are low-key unhappy with the performance of several key players. Teams I’ve talked to believe Kareem Hunt is available for a fourth-round pick,” Fowler wrote.

Browns fans know that Kareem Hunt trade talks began as early as preseason after the running back requested a trade away from the team.

Hunt’s low annual salary makes him a low-cost target for a team looking to bolster their running game, despite his unappealing per-game bonuses that could be restructured accordingly.

“Hunt’s $1.35-million salary is attractive; his $200,000 per-game roster bonuses are not. But the Browns could always restructure those bonuses into a signing bonus to make him more trade friendly,” Fowler added.

After an impressive rookie season where he was named a Pro Bowler, it has all been downhill for Kareem Hunt since. Since being released by the Kansas City Chiefs, Hunt has been relegated to mostly backup duties behind Nick Chubb, the three time Pro Bowl selection. In seven games thus far this season, Hunt has amassed 263 yards on 66 carries, to go along with three touchdowns.

In addition, the Browns have also fielded calls on cornerback Greedy Williams, who has only played two games this season, but Fowler noted that no deal is imminent. Expect trade talks to heat up the closer teams are to the trade deadline.