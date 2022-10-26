Kareem Hunt trade: Broncos, Rams, Eagles among best fits for Browns RB

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best running back rooms in the NFL. They have two legitimate RB1s in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. They also have a potential starting caliber player in D’Ernest Johnson.

Due to an abundance of talent at the position, the Browns could look to move on from one of their running backs. With Chubb solidifying himself as their star in the backfield, Hunt could be who they choose to move.

Since joining the Browns in 2019, Hunt has had a fluctuating role in the offense. He has appeared in 39 total games. But with the overall stability that Chubb brings, Hunt has recorded just nine total starts.

During his time with the Browns, Hunt has been utilized heavily through both the air and the ground. He has recorded 385 rushing attempts with the team, leading to 1,669 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. Through the air, he has recorded 112 receptions, recording 850 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.

Hunt has proved that he can serve as both a lead back and a complimentary back. At 27 years old, he could potentially be obtained for just a mid-round pick.

Several teams have already made it clear that they are looking to address the running back position. This was made clear during last week’s Christian McCaffrey saga where several teams lost out on the star running back.

With the trade deadline just one week away, a trade for Hunt could be imminent. Here are three teams that could look to acquire the veteran running back.

Kareem Hunt’s three best trade destinations

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are currently facing a problem at the running back position. Heading into the season, they believed they could have an elite backfield with both Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers prepared to lead the charge.

Now, things look vastly different. Due to poor play from the offensive line, the running backs have struggled to get going. Henderson has played below expectations and Cam Akers is reportedly looking for a new home.

The addition of Hunt could help this unit get back on track. Henderson wouldn’t be forced to be the lead back, and could instead lean on Hunt at times.

Hunt’s impact in the passing game would also be felt. With Matt Stafford constantly under pressure, Hunt could serve as a security blanket out of the backfield.

A trade centered around Akers could potentially get Hunt to Los Angeles. The Browns would be getting another solid addition to their backfield, and the Rams would have another starting-caliber ball carrier. The trade could benefit both sides.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos had a good thing heading into the season. Javonte Williams was set to take off in year 2, and Melvin Gordon was there to be a reliable RB2.

Unfortunately for the Browns, Williams was lost for the season due to a torn ACL, and Gordon has struggled to be productive.

The Broncos running back room is also lacking depth. When Williams went down, Mike Boone stepped in and played well. But he has now found himself on injured reserve. Latavius Murray hasn’t been with the team long, and Marlon Mack is a new arrival.

After trading for Russell Wilson in the off-season, the Broncos intend to win now. But that will require some big moves. Acquiring Hunt could be exactly what they need to do to get their season back in a good place.

Hunt could also benefit from the move. For the first time since his rookie season, he could have the opportunity to be a legitimate RB1 again. The addition would also allow for Gordon to fall back to a smaller role, which the Broncos might be interested in.

On 66 rushing attempts this season, Gordon has recorded just 234 rushing yards and one touchdown. Like the rest of the Broncos offense, he has also struggled in the passing game, recording just 13 receptions for 115 receiving yards.

Prior to Williams going down, Gordon was serving primarily in a red zone role. Once the ball made its way down the field, he was there to try and push it in. With the arrival of Hunt, he could look to transition back into that role.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL’s last undefeated team at 6-0. At the moment, they have also managed to assemble one of the NFL’s best rosters.

On both sides of the ball, this team has legitimate depth. But there is speculation that if they are to make a move at the trade deadline, it could be to acquire a running back.

Miles Sanders is currently having arguably the best start to his NFL career. On 105 rushing attempts, he has recorded 485 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Past Sanders, the Eagles could look to acquire a more proven running back. Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott have both proven that they can be reliable, but a proven back in Hunt could take this offense to the next level.

The Eagles have put together an offense that leans heavily on the run. Jalen Hurts has been the central figure of this unit, and the Eagles have used him regularly on the ground.

Giving Hurts a backfield with both Sanders and Hunt could make this offense even better than it already is. And it could solidify this Eagles team as one of the best in the NFL.