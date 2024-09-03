The 2023-24 campaign was a different one for the Boston Bruins, as it was their first with veteran winger Brad Marchand being their captain after Patrice Bergeron's retirement. Despite the lowered expectations heading into the season, the Bruins advanced to the second-round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, thanks in large part to the production of their newest captain.

Marchand turned in another productive season of work, scoring 29 goals and racking up 38 assists on the season. He did so while playing through a bevy of injuries, though, as it was recently revealed that he had to undergo three different surgeries to address some rather severe ailments he was gutting out during the season.

Via Ty Anderson:

“Brad Marchand underwent three surgeries this past summer. Elbow (torn tendon), groin, and abdominal. Played through elbow injury all 2023-24, while other two injuries happened late in 2023-24 regular season.”

Brad Marchand should be ready for start of Bruins 2024-25 campaign

Hockey players are notorious for being incredibly tough, and Marchand managed to showcase that again in the 2023-24 campaign. Even though he had a serious elbow injury all season long, he still took the ice for all 82 of the Bruins regular season games. And while the other two ailments took place later in the regular season, it still wasn't enough to keep Marchand off the ice.

While it is certainly admirable to see Marchand was able to tough out these injuries during the previous season, fans immediately became concerned about his status for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign. Thankfully, it sounds like Marchand is on track to start the season on time despite these injuries, which is just another testament to his incredible toughness.

After the Bruins unexpected run to the second round of the playoffs, they are going to need Marchand back on the ice playing up to his full potential if they intend on going on another deep run this upcoming season. Big offseason additions in Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov will surely help them in their quest to achieve that goal, but it all starts up top with Marchand.

The good news is that it doesn't seem like these surgeries will prevent him from being ready for the start of the season, but his status will obviously be worth keeping an eye on as a result of this revelation. If Marchand can pick up right where he left off last year, though, the Bruins will once again be a team worth keeping an eye on throughout the 2024-25 season.