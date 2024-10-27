Since his rookie season in 2010-11, which ended in a Stanley Cup win, Brad Marchand has been a mainstay on the Boston Bruins roster—and management is determined to keep him there.

According to multiple reports, the Bruins are nearing a multi-year contract extension for their captain, who is entering the final season of the eight-year, $49 million deal he signed before the 2016-17 season. Marchand’s current cap hit is $6.125 million.

The news was reported by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, who also indicated that there was no issue between Marchand and head coach Jim Montgomery after the latter was seen chewing out the former following an ill-timed penalty against the Utah Hockey Club, via Sportsnet.

“First of all Brd Marchand, the captain of the Bruins, the team has been struggling, but he's had a strong week – completely diffusing any controversy about the exchange last week with Jim Montgomery on the bench in Utah with an assist in a game the Bruins need to have tonight,” Friedman said.

“The word is that the Bruins and Marchand are getting closer on an extension, expected to be three years,” he continued. “We'll see what happens in the next little bit, but the word is that they're getting closer.”

The Bruins captain picked up an assist and was a -2 in Boston's 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden in Boston. He has four assists on the season but is still looking to light the lamp for the first time.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand has played his entire NHL career in Boston

Selected with the 71st overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, Marchand got his feet wet at the NHL level by playing in 20 games for Boston during the 2009-10 campaign, but his first true season came a year later.

In his rookie year of 2010-11, he scored 21 goals in 77 games while adding another 11 goals and eight assists in the postseason, helping the Bruins win the Stanley Cup. After several years with the team, he was named the successor to Patrice Bergeron as team captain following his retirement in 2023.

He's developed a reputation for being one of the most frustrating players for the opposition to face and has routinely topped the charts of the player disliked most around the NHL.

He's tallied 401 goals and 532 assists in 1,037 career games while adding 56 goals and 82 assists in 157 career postseason games.