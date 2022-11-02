Bruins dealt brutal long-term injury blow to key defenseman

The Boston Bruins were hit with a crushing injury blow to their defense during Tuesday night’s comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Key defenseman Derek Forbort exited the game during the first period due to an injury and did not return to action. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Bruins plan to place Forbort on injured reserve, per Bruins stats on Twitter.

Forbort only managed to skate 5:03 of ice time on Tuesday before exiting the game with an injury. He was a one-man wrecking ball during his brief appearance in the game against the Penguins, registering five hits and two blocks across nine shifts on the ice. Taking on something of an enforcer’s role in Tuesday’s win, Forbort was everywhere during the first period.

Unfortunately, that will be the last Bruins fans see of the 30-year-old defenseman for quite some time. The NHL website seemingly confirmed the reports that Forbort had been placed on IR, as the Bruins defender had an asterisk next to his name on the Bruins’ roster, signifying an injury designation.

Across 10 games this season, Derek Forbort has three points, including one goal and two assists. Forbort has registered 27 hits, 18 blocked shots, and has three takeaways on the year, playing a crucial role in the defensive zone for the Bruins.

It’s unclear precisely how long Forbort will be sidelined, or the exact nature of his injury, but it’s seeming as if he’ll be headed for a stint on the sideline. Fortunately, Charlie McAvoy is nearing his season debut after missing the start of the campaign following offseason surgery, so Boston’s defense won’t be too gutted by the loss of Forbort.