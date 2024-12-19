The Boston Bruins are off to a solid start to the 2024-25 season. They have 37 points through 33 games after a great response to new head coach Joe Sacco. Now, they're making some roster moves. They scooped Oliver Wahlstrom up off of waivers, ending his run with the New York Islanders. To make room for him, the Bruins placed Tyler Johnson on unconditional waivers, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

“Tyler Johnson (BOS) on unconditional waivers for purposes of contract termination,” Friedman posted on social media.

Johnson was signed to a one-year contract worth $775,000 to join the Bruins this season. He spent the previous three years with the Chicago Blackhawks and finished the seven-year contract he started with the Tampa Bay Lightning. After he burst on the scene for the 2015 Cup finalists in Tampa, he signed the long deal. But he did not click like the other pieces from that team.

Johnson had only two points in nine games this year with the Bruins and Oliver Wahlstrom should outperform that. The former first-round pick never clicked with the Islanders but could benefit from the change of scenery. He is ten years younger than Johnson and only slightly more expensive.

There is not much that Johnson provides to an NHL team in 2024-25. He is not big, does not have a great shot, and has seen his speed decline in recent years. The Bruins saw that and moved to a player who has a high upside in Wahlstrom. But now, Johnson needs a new home.

The San Jose Sharks could use Johnson to eat up another roster spot. If they signed him to a multi-year deal, it would help them reach the cap floor moving forward. They have a great prospect pool they are still easing into NHL play.

Another good option is the Columbus Blue Jackets who desperately need depth forwards. They are sliding after a strong start and need the veteran leadership in the locker room.