The Boston Bruins acted quickly when the New York Islanders placed forward Oliver Wahlstrom on the waiver wire, claiming him and bringing him to the team that he grew up rooting for.

He's the newest face on the Bruins roster that has struggled to put together consistent performances this season, resulting in the termination of former coach Jim Montgomery; they're now led by former longtime assistant coach Joe Sacco.

Wahlstrom has already been given the nickname “Big Pasta” by team captain Brad Marchand, something that he took an immediate liking to despite it being very similar to new teammate David Pastrnak's nickname of “Pasta”, via The Boston Globe.

“That’s outrageous,” he said, smiling. “I mean, Pasta is Pasta.”

Wahlstrom, who was born in Sweden but grew up in Maine cheering for the Bruins, made it clear that he's excited to join his new club and can't wait to get started.

“I don’t know when I’m going to play, but maybe get some game action and see who I’m playing with and just go from there,” he said.

As far as what Wahlstrom is looking to contribute to the lineup, he's hoping to re-establish his offensive game.

“I think just get back to my game, and I’m really excited to work with these guys and develop as a Bruin,” he said. “I feel my game can maybe contribute a little bit here, and try to find my offensive flare again and keep playing that way.”

Wahlstrom and the Bruins take on the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

A Swedish native, Wahlstrom was taken by the Islanders with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. He spent the first several years of his career within the organization, first with the American Hockey League affiliate Bridgeport Sound Tigers and then the Islanders.

The Islanders waived Wahlstrom on Saturday; he had already been involved in trade rumors during the offseason.

In 220 career NHL games, he's scored 36 goals with 35 assists and has also added a goal with two assists in five postseason games.