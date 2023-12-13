Will the Bruins make a trade to maintain their Eastern Conference dominance?

The Boston Bruins are taking the 2023-24 NHL season by storm. Boston boasts a first place standing in the Atlantic Division with 39 points. Still, the Bruins are open to trade opportunities after their latest move on former 2015 first-round pick Jakub Zboril.

Will Jakub Zboril return to the Bruins amid trade rumors?

Boston is placing Zboril on waivers, per Frank Seravalli. The Bruins are accommodating Zboril's request to see if another team is interested in giving him an opportunity. Thus, Boston could soon pull off a trade.

The 26-year-old defenseman has spent four seasons with the Bruins. However, he has been unable to crack the rotation during the 2023-24 season. As a result, he is open to a fresh start. During the 2022-23 season, Zboril scored one goal, dished three assists, and notched four points.

Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort are two Bruins defensemen who are out with injuries. What kind of value can Boston get in return for Zboril to bolster their defense?

Perhaps the team can trade for a veteran who can provide reliable production to a contending team.

The Bruins come off a cross-conference win against the Arizona Coyotes. Before that, the team lost a close game to the Buffalo Sabres. Unsurprisingly, David Pastrnak led the team with two goals and three points. The 27-year-old wing ranks in the top ten in the NHL in goals, points, and assists.

Boston will be put to the test in their Wednesday night matchup against the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins will need to execute well to leave New Jersey with a victory.