The New Jersey Devils play host to one of the best in the NHL as they face the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Devils prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Bruins are 18-5-3 but have had some struggles as of late. They have won five of their last ten games overall, and last time out they faced the Arizona Coyotes. The Bruins scored twice in the first period with David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle both scoring. In the second, Kevin Shattenkirk scored on the power play to make it 3-0, but the Coyotes would get two back. Still, the Bruins led 4-2 going into the third. Lawson Crouse scored there to make it a one-goal game, but Pastrnak scored his second of the game to close the door on a comeback, as the Bruins won 5-3.

Meanwhile, the Devils enter the game sitting at 14-11-1 on the year but have played better as of late. They have won six of their last eight games, and last time outfaced the Edmonton Oilers. That game says the Devils struggle to score. They gave up a goal at the end of the first period, and then a power-play goal in the second. Their first goal did not come until the 4:53 marker of the third period, and they were down 3-1 after that. Calvin Pickard would make 25 saves, as the Devils would fall to Pickard and the Oilers 4-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Devils Odds

Boston Bruins: +108

New Jersey Devils: -128

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Bruins vs. Devils

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bruins Will Win

The Bruins are 11th in the NHL this year in scoring, sitting with 3.31 goals per game on the year. David Pastrnak leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 16 goals, 23 assists, and a total of 39 points in the year. He has also been amazing on the power play this season, with four goals and 12 assists. The assists mark is tops on the team, while the goals are tied for the lear. Pastrnak is tied for the lead in power-play goals with Brad Marchand. He comes into the game with 12 goals and 13 assists on the year, good for 25 points. He has scored four on the power play this year, while also having eight assists.

Meanwhile, Charlie Coyle comes in having a solid year. He has 10 goals and 11 assists on the year, good for 21 points. He has not been as impactful as the others on the power play but does have two goals. James van Riemsdyk has had a power play impact this year. He has just five goals on the year with 11 assists, but three of the goals and four of the assists have come on the power play. Further, the Bruins get help on the power play, and offense as a whole, from the blue line. Charlie McAvoy comes in with three goals and 14 assists this year. A goal and six assists have come on the power play.

The Bruins' power play comes into the game ranked tenth in the NHL this year. They have converted on 22.9 percent of their chances, with 19 total power-play goals. Meanwhile, the Bruins are the best in the NHL when man down this year. They have an 89.9 percent success rate on the penalty kill this year.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to start in goal tonight for the Bruins. He is 9-1-2 on the year with a 2.08 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. His goals-against average is third in the league, while he has the second-best save percentage in the NHL. His last two games have been nearly perfect. Over Swayman's last two stars, he has saved 50 of 51 shots, coming away with two wins.

Why The Devils Will Win

The Devils are fourth in the NHL in scoring this year, with 3.54 goals per game. Two guys sit tied for the lead in goals. One is Jesper Bratt who comes into the game with 12 goals and 20 assists on the season, good for 32 points. Meanwhile, Tyler Toffoli comes into the game with 12 goals and nine assists on the season, good for 21 points. Both of them have also contributed four power-play goals, while Bratt has 12 power-play assists, and Toffoli has four. Meanwhile, Jack Hughes leads the team in total points on the year. He enters the game with ten goals this year while having a team-leading 23 assists, good for 33 points. He has scored three on the power play, while also having 12 power play assists.

Meanwhile, Luke Hughes has also been a major contributor on the offense, while playing from the blue line. He enters the game with four goals and 12 assists on the year. Three goals and five assists have come on the power play. The Devils will be without another major blue-line contributor for the foreseeable future though. Dougie Hamilton, who has five goals and 11 assists this year, just underwent surgery for a pectoral muscle issue.

The Devils are the best team in the NHL on the power play this year. They have converted 32.6 percent of their chances on the power play this year. The Devils have also scored 28 times when man-up this year. Still, the Devils are one of the worst on the penalty kill, sitting 27th in the NHL with a 75.3 percent success rate on the season.

Vitek Vanecek is expected to be in goal for the Devils in this one. He is 10-5-0 on the year. Vanecek comes in with a 10-5-0 record with a 3.49 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage. Last time out, he rebounded from a rough start. Two starts ago Canecek gave up five goals on 33 shots. Last time out, it was just two goals on 25 shots and a win over the Flames.

Final Bruins-Devils Prediction & Pick

This is a strength versus strength type of match-up. The Devils come in with one of the best offensive units in the league, while the Bruins come in with one of the best defensive units. The Devils overwhelm goalies with shots, while the Bruins have Jeremy Swayman who has been one of the best in the NHL. Finally, the Devils dominate the power play, while the Bruins dominate when a man down. The Bruins have been the better team overall this year. Further, the Devils are just 5-6-1 at home this season. Take one of the best teams in the league as the underdog in this one.

Final Bruins-Devils Prediction & Pick: Bruins ML (+106)