Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement on Tuesday after spending all 19 of his seasons in the NHL with the Bruins.

Patrice Bergeron was a favorite of many in the Bruins fanbase. He is viewed as a slam dunk Hall of Fame player, so it is easy to see why he is so loved by the fans in Boston. He has been a staple of the team since the 2003-2004 season and helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2011. Bergeron and Bruins made the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019 as well, losing to the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues in those appearances.

As expected, Bruins fans have been pouring out their hearts on social media after Bergeron's announcement. Let's get to some of the best reaction to Bergeron retiring.

Bergeron was at that Brady level where it’s basically all I’ve ever known on my favorite team. In my head I obviously knew one day he wouldn’t play anymore but now that it’s here I’m just stunned. — feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) July 25, 2023

#NHLBruins F Patrice Bergeron has announced his retirement from the NHL One of the best Bruins to ever wear the spoked B#ThankYouPatrice pic.twitter.com/spAUE4nRew — Chris Mancuso (@SeltzerKing_) July 25, 2023

My heart genuinely hurts. I’ve been idolizing Bergeron since I was 12 years old, and it’s been an incredible privilege to grow up watching the perfect hockey player represent the spoked B. We all love you, Bergy. https://t.co/SlTdG7qlSg — Bear With Me (@BearWithMe_Pod) July 25, 2023

patrice bergeron is retiring pic.twitter.com/fyD9ChsKsn — maddie (@mads_1971) July 25, 2023

Patrice Bergeron’s best goal call pic.twitter.com/XdemFJmL4S — Petrov McGuire (@McguirePetrov) July 25, 2023

With Bergeron announcing his retirement, the Bruins are still waiting on David Krejci to make his decision. The team has indicated that they were prepared for Bergeron and David Krejci to come back if they wanted to, but they were operating as if they were not coming back. Now we have clarity on Bergeron.

The Bruins had a historically great regular season in 2022-2023, and it has been known for a while that Bergeron might retire after the season. That is why the loss to the Florida Panthers in the first round was so disappointing, it was supposed to be one last ride for Bergeron and possibly Krejci.

Regardless, the Bruins had a great run over Bergeron's career. They enjoyed more success over his career than many fanbases will.