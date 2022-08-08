Bruins legend David Krejci makes shocking return to franchise

The Boston Bruins are having quite the day. After announcing that they had re-signed their star captain Patrice Bergeron this morning, they announced another big move just a few hours later. This time, it was David Krejci who was making his return to Boston, as the veteran center was signed to a one-year deal worth $1 million.

Similar to Bergeron’s deal, Krejci has a team-friendly base salary that could allow him to earn more depending on how well he and the Bruins do this upcoming season. Chances are he won’t hit all those incentives, but Krejci’s small $1 million salary could see an increase along the way.

Krejci’s return is certainly surprising considering he retired from the NHL and returned back to his native Czech Republic to finish out his career. Yet one year later, Krejci is back in the black and goal of the Bruins, looking to make one last run at a Stanley Cup alongside his longtime teammates in Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

Krejci is entering his age 36 season, and some have wondered what he can offer to the team despite him losing a step on the ice. Krejci has always profiled as more of a playmaker than a pure scorer, and his return should benefit whoever’s line he ends up on. Chances are Krejci will end up in his old spot as Boston’s second line center playing alongside Taylor Hall and either David Pastrnak or Jake DeBrusk.

Boston’s offseason hopes depended on whether or not Bergeron, and to a lesser extent Krejci, would return for the upcoming season. Despite their veteran status, the impact of these two returning cannot be understated. With their center position now secure, the Bruins will look to add to the current core in hopes they can make one last Stanley Cup run.