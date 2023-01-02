By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Boston Bruins have the perfect getup ahead of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, with Brad Marchand and company arriving at the site wearing Boston Red Sox uniforms.

One by one, Bruins players alighted from their team bus not only wearing Red Sox threads but also carrying bats and sporting baseball gloves as though they are going to partake in some Old-Timer’s Game at Fenway Park.

And before they change into their hockey uniforms, some Bruins made sure to play catch to help them warm up for their upcoming showdown against the Penguins.

The Bruins will skate the ice Monday night coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres last Saturday in their real home at TD Garden but still managed to extend their home point streak to 21 games. Since they are technically the home team at Fenway Park versus the Penguins, that point streak of the Bruins will also be on the line.

Boston is the best team in the NHL right now, based on total points. The Bruins have a 28-4-4 overall record for 60 points. No other team at the moment has more than 56.

The Penguins, on the other hand, are not in good shape, as they have lost all their last four games. In their most recent outing, they fell prey to the New Jersey Devils at home, 4-2, last Friday.

The Bruins and the Penguins have already met once this season, with Boston eking out a 6-5 overtime win in Pittsburgh back in November.