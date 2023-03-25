The runaway freight train that is the Boston Bruins recorded another victory Saturday afternoon, and that 2-1 triumph over Tampa Bay gave captain Patrice Bergeron and his teammates the Atlantic Division crown.

Bergeron and Garnet Hathaway scored goals for the Bruins and that allowed them to overcome Victor Hedman’s strike. The win was Boston’s 56th victory of the season, and that leaves the Bruins one win away from tying the team’s all-time record for wins. The 1970-71 Bruins, led by Bobby Orr and Phil Esposit0, set that record and were one of the highest scoring teams in NHL history.

The Bruins have a chance to set a new NHL record for wins in a season. The Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning hold that record with 62 wins. Boston has 10 games remaining in the regular season.

The battle with the Lightning had the appearance of playoff hockey. It was hard hitting and physical throughout. Hathaway and Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon engaged in a fight just seconds into the first period.

Maroon got the best of his opponent, but Hathaway paid the Lightning back with his game-winning goal in the second period.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said the battle between Maroon and Hathaway showed that both teams were prepared to play. “That’ll get you excited for playoff hockey, yeah,” Montgomery said at the start of his postgame news conference.

Tampa Bay has currently lost 4 straight games in regulation. The Lightning is in third place in the Atlantic Division, trailing the Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.