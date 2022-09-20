Bruins plan to honor Zdeno Chara after retirement decision

The NHL world was shocked to learn that Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara was opting to retire after playing 24 seasons in the league. Chara made a name for himself as a dominating presence on the Bruins blue line, and helped them win their most recent Stanley Cup back in 2011.

Despite spending time with the New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, and Washington Capitals, Chara is widely known for developing into one of the best defensemen in the league during his time with Boston. For that reason, the Bruins have opted to retire Chara’s number 33 jersey at some point this upcoming season, a fitting honor for one of the franchise’s most storied players.

Also talked to Cam Neely. No surprise in the slightest here, but Zdeno Chara will be the last Bruin to wear No. 33. No date in mind for raising it to the rafters just yet. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) September 20, 2022

While this obviously isn’t confirming anything, it isn’t surprising to see that Chara’s jersey will be raised to the rafters at some point in the future, with that time likely being at some point this upcoming season. Chara was a big part of the Bruins recent successes, and without him there’s no doubt Boston would have been in a worse spot than they are now.

Chara’s huge 6’9 frame and incredible reach helped him stay a reliable defender up until his final season last year with the Islanders. Chara became a fan favorite wherever he went, and the NHL will be worse off without the giant Slovakian roaming the ice for his respective team.

Chara played a huge role in many of the Bruins recent historic moments, and it’s no surprise to see one of the team’s legends get his jersey retired as a result. Bruins fans will certainly be anxiously awaiting word on the day of the retirement ceremonies, as it will certainly be worth watching.