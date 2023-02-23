Boston Bruins’ star forward Brad Marchand has already won one Stanley Cup in his career, and that’s his sole focus this season, as the 34-year-old says chasing regular season records doesn’t matter to anyone in the locker room.

The Bruins are having a historic year, on pace to challenge the NHL record for most wins and points by a team in the regular season, but that’s the last thing on Marchand’s mind, according to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.

“People have talked a lot about some of these records, that we could potentially hit or we have hit. Nobody cares about those in this room. We could care less about any of these regular-season records. Because they really don’t mean anything,” Marchand told ESPN on Wednesday.

“Before we were going through this season, if you asked any of the guys on this team who owned any of those records, nobody would know, because nobody cares. Because it’s not about the regular season. As soon as somebody brings it up, it’s in one ear and out the other.”

Marchand and the Boston Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks in an incredible seven-game series in 2011, capturing Marchand’s only Stanley Cup, but the team has failed to claim hockey’s top prize ever since, despite making the final in 2013 and 2019.

After losing to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games in 2013, the Bruins lost a heartbreaking Game 7 at TD Garden in Boston to the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“If you win the Presidents’ Trophy but you don’t win the Cup, nobody cares. That’s what we know on this team,” said Marchand, who still remembers the Stanley Cup loses vividly.

Through 56 games, the Bruins are on pace for 133 points, which would surpass the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens’ record of 132 points set during an 80-game season, per Wyshynski.

If Boston is also able to win 63 games, which they are on pace for, it would break the single-season record of 62 victories shared by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

But for Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins, none of that matters. They just want to win another Cup.