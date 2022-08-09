The Boston Bruins have not only brought back to the fold Patrice Bergeron but also veteran forward David Krejci. The team announced just this week that Krejci has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million to give it another go with the Bruins.

David Krejci could not have been more excited about being able to play hockey again for Boston after being away for a year.

Via Juliana Cimino of NESN:

“I’m super excited to come back and can’t wait to start the new season,” Krejci said in his opening statement in a video conference. “… Like I said, I’m really excited to get it going.”

With a new deal with the Bruins, David Krejci has still only played for one team so far in his NHL career, which started in 2006. He was actually selected by the Bruins two years earlier in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft before polishing his game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League .

Following the 2020-21 NHL season, David Krejci decided to take his talents back to his native Czech Republic, where he suited up for HC Olomouc. All the while he was with HC Olomouc, the Bruins have the door open for him to return, and he certainly took that when the opportunity came knocking again. He scored a total of 20 goals and racked up 46 points with Olomouc HC.

David Krejci is projected to be on the Bruins’ second line together with Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk in the 2022-23 NHL season, which could end up being his last in Boston — and the NHL.