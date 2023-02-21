Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak is playing like a superstar as his team rolls through an unbelievable season. And on Monday night, he cemented his place as one of the NHL’s best goal scorers.

Pastrnak scored twice in a 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators, bringing his goal total for the season to 41. He is the fifth player with consecutive 40-goal seasons in Bruins history. Furthermore, he is the first Bruins player since Cam Neely did it in 1989-90 and 1990-91.

“You always want to get better every year,” Pastrnak said after the game. “I obviously haven’t scored 50 yet. It would obviously be nice. To me, at the same time, I’m here to score goals.”

The Bruins forward has 26 games left in this season to reach that 50-goal mark. He has come close in the past, scoring 48 in the 2019-20 season. “It’s nice it’s going in. I have unbelievable linemates who are looking for me. It’s a big reason I’m doing so well,” Pastrnak continued.

The Bruins had extra motivation for the game against the Senators. Boston center David Krejci played his 1000th game with the franchise last month, and the team officially honored the achievement Monday night.

“We wanted to get the win for him and his family and his kids, and he had a bunch of people from Czech Republic flew in, too,” Pastrnak said about the festivities.

The Bruins are the best team in the NHL right now, and David Pastrnak is a big reason why. His goal-scoring output has helped he team to a 43-8-5 record and a +92 goal differential so far this season.