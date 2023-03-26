High-scoring Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak scored his 50th goal of the season Sunday early in the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes.

David Pastrnak registers his 50th goal of the season and 600th point of his career giving Boston 1-0 lead over Carolina. A breakaway goal for Pasta. — Shawn Hutcheon (@ShawnHutcheon) March 26, 2023

Pastrnak, sent in on a breakaway on a pass by defenseman Charlie McAvoy, beat Carolina goalie Freddy Andersen with a wrist shot as he drove the net. Pastrnak appeared to lose control of the puck as he let go of it, creating a change-up that Andersen was unable to stop.

The Bruins took an early 1-0 lead on the Pastrnak goal, and the superstar became the first Bruins player to reach the 50-goal mark since Cam Neely hit that mark in the 1993-94 season. Neely currently serves as the Bruins team president.

The Bruins can tie an all-time franchise record for victories if they can defeat the Hurricanes. A win would be their 57th of the season, the same number that the “Big, Bad Bruins” reached in the 1970-71 season. That team was led by Hall of Famers Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito.

The Bruins can finish the regular season with the most regular-season wins in NHL history. They have 9 games remaining in addition to the game with the Hurricanes, and the league record of 62 set by the Detroit Red Wings and tied by the Tampa Bay Lightning is within reach.

In addition to reaching the 50-goal mark, the scoring point was the 600th of David Pastrnak’s career.

The Bruins clinched the Atlantic Division crown Saturday with a win over the Lightning, and they have rested veterans Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Hampus Lindholm in the road game against the Hurricanes.