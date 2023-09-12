Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm recently appeared with the media, and he answered the unsurprising question about what it will be like this season after Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired.

“It's obviously a question I'm going to get a lot,” Hampus Lindholm said, via Dan Rosen of NHL.com. “I can only speak for myself, but I think I do speak for a lot of guys in the locker room as well when I say those guys have been around that team for so long and it's almost like their personalities and what they've taught everyone is put into the walls and the ceiling there in that locker room. Me, I'm just super excited to show that culture keeps living on and show what we can do without them. Obviously, you can never replace players like that, but we've got some young guys that are excited to show what they can do in this league. I think we have a really good squad, coaches and staff and everything around us to have success. I think Bergeron and [Zdeno] Chara and Krejci, and all those guys created a culture that everyone really wants to carry on and show still exists, show what Bruins hockey is. It's never going to go away.”

The Bruins are looking to have another strong season. They lost in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Florida Panthers after setting the record for points and wins in the regular season.

Lindholm and the Bruins will have to do that with some new faces in new roles after Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired.