The charging Boston Bruins tied the team’s all-time record for victories with a 3-2 shootout triumph over the Carolina Hurricanes, earning the team’s 57th win of the season. Jake DeBrusk scored the clinching goal for the Bruins after the two teams could not decide a winner in regulation or overtime.

Boston tied the record held by the 1970-71 team that featured Hall of Famers Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito and Johnny Bucyk. The Bruins have clinched the Atlantic Division title and are close to taking the Presidents Trophy that goes to the team with the best regular-season record during the season.

The Bruins have 119 points and the Hurricanes are their closest pursuer with 103 points. Boston has 9 games remaining in the regular season, and the NHL’s all-time record for regular-season victories is in sight. If Boston can win 6 of their final 9 games, they will overtake the Detroit Red Wings and the Tampa Bay Lightning, both of whom recorded 62 victories.

David Pastrnak scored 2 goals in the victory, his 50th and 51st this season. Jakub Lauko also scored for the Bruins, who took a 3-1 lead into the 3rd period. The Hurricanes played at a blistering pace in the third period and tied the game on goals by Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho.

Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk scored for Boston in the shootout, while goalie Jeremy Swayman blanked the Carolina shooters.

The Bruins played without captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Hampus Lindholm. The team clinched the division title Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning and elected to leave those stars at home in an effort to lessen their load management.