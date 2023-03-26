Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

It’s a potential Eastern Conference Finals preview as the Boston Bruins face the Carolina Panthers. Come to Charlotte with us as we share our NHL odds series, make a Bruins-Hurricanes prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bruins had a ferocious game on Saturday, edging out the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1. Initially, the Bruins struck first when Patrice Bergeron scored on the power play. But the Lightning tied it soon after. Finally, Garrett Hathaway found the back of the net to put the Bruins ahead for good. The Bruins went 1 for 7 on the power play and 5 for 5 on the penalty kill. Likewise, they won 33 of the 50 faceoffs. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for the Bruins.

The Hurricanes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 in an amazing battle. Initially, they struck for two goals, one a powerplay goal by Brent Burns and then an even-strength goal by Jordan Staal. But they allowed the Leafs back in it with two goals to send it to the third period with a 2-2 tie. Stefan Noesen gave the Canes the lead, but the Leafs tied it again. Next, Sebastian Aho gave the Hurricanes the lead for good, and Teuvo Teravainen sealed it with an empty-net goal. Frederik Andersen made 41 saves. Also, the Canes went 1 for 2 on the power play and killed all three penalties. The Hurricanes also had nine takeaways.

The Bruins come into this game with the best record in the NHL at 56-11-5. Also, they are 7-3 over the past 10 games. The Bruins are 26-8-2 on the road. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 47-16-8 and are in first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes are 6-4 over a 10-game stretch. The Hurricanes are 25-9-2 at home. ‘

The Bruins and the Hurricanes have split the season series. Initially, the Bruins won 3-2 at home in overtime, and then the Canes won 4-1 in the game in Carolina.

Here are the Bruins-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Bruins-Hurricanes Odds

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-255) ML (+100)

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+205) ML (-120)

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Bruins vs. Hurricanes

TV: ESPN+ SN36, TVAS and BSSO

Stream: NHL

Time: 5 PM ET/2 PM PT

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

The Bruins are a machine that is not slowing down. Now, they look to keep the momentum. David Pastrnak has 49 goals and 46 assists. Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron has 27 goals and 30 assists. Brad Marchand has 20 goals and 43 assists. Significantly, the Bruins average 3,74 goals per game. The Bruins have also averaged 3.4 goals over the last 10 games, and 3.83 on the road overall. Likewise, the Bruins also have 54 powerplay goals and five over the last 10 games. The Bruins have an 11.4 shooting percentage. However, they have hit 10.7 percent of their shots over 10 games.

Jeremy Swayman likely gets the start today. Therefore, he comes in with a record of 19-6-4 with a goals-against average of 2.19 and a save percentage of .921, The Bruins allow 2.86 goals per game. Moreover, they have performed even better recently, allowing 2.2 goals over 10 games. But they allow 3.1 goals on the road. Furthermore, the Bruins have allowed only 35 powerplay goals this season. But they have leaked more recently, allowing seven powerplay goals over 10 games.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they convert their chances. Likewise, they must avoid the penalty box.

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

The Canes exploded yesterday. Now, they hope to keep it going. Martin Necas has 27 goals and 40 assists. Moreover, Aho has 32 goals and 29 assists. Defenseman Brent Burns has 13 goals and 41 assists. Thus, these players power a unit that averages 3.30 goals per game. But they have averaged just 2.5 over 10 games. However, they are better at home, with 3.44 goals per game. The Hurricanes have a shooting percentage of 9.5. Sadly, they have stumbled recently, averaging 7.7 goals over 10 games.

Pyotr Kochetkov will likely get the start today. Significantly, he is 12-6-5 with a goals-against average of 2.41 and a save percentage of .911. The Hurricanes allow an average of 2.56 goals per game. Likewise, they have allowed 2.9 over 10 games. The Hurricanes allow 2.5 goals per game at home. Furthermore, their penalty kill allows 36 powerplay goals. But they have gotten hotter recently, allowing two in 10 games.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they can get past the tough Boston defense. Then, they must avoid turnovers and penalties.

Final Bruins-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

This is probably the best game of the day and one we might see again very soon. For now, we have the pick a winner. The Bruins have begun to rest players on back-to-back days, and they might do it again. Therefore, expect the Hurricanes to come out and edge one out.

Final Bruins-Hurrjcanes Prediction & Pick: Carolina Hurricanes ML (-120)