It's a divisional clash between the host Boston Bruins and visiting Ottawa Senators at TD Garden, and it will mark the first time that former Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark takes the ice against his former club since the trade over the offseason that sent him to the Senators.

It also brought an end to the special goaltending tandem of Ullmark and his teammate Jeremy Swayman in Boston, as the two had formed arguably the closest bond between teammates highlighted by their trademark post-game celebration.

Needless to say, both goaltenders are looking forward to the matchup, via Sportsnet.

“It still feels like I have his presence around here and the traditions that we had still live on,” Swayman said of Ullmark. “We’re brothers for life.”

“It’s gonna be fun, interesting. A lot emotions,” Ullmark said. “Like, a forever memory, I feel like, coming back.”

Upon being acquired by the Senators, Ullmark was soon signed to a four-year contract extension.

Meanwhile, Swayman was involved in a public stalemate with Bruins management regarding a contract for this season and beyond, holding out of both Training Camp and the exhibition schedule before a deal was ultimately reached for eight years.

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman co-won the William Jennings Trophy in 2022-23

Both Swayman and Ullmark played pivotal roles in the Bruins’ NHL-record 65 wins during the 2022-23 regular season, sharing the William Jennings Trophy for the league's best combined save percentage.

However, their season ended in shocking fashion with a first-round exit against the Florida Panthers. Ullmark started the first six games of the series before coach Jim Montgomery turned to Swayman for the decisive Game 7.

In the 2023 postseason opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the two goaltenders split the first two games, but after Ullmark's loss in Game 2, Swayman took over and started every game afterward.