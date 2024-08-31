The Boston Bruins added big names in NHL Free Agency this summer. However, the team's most pressing piece of business entering free agency is still unsolved. Boston still needs to sign goalie Jeremy Swayman to a new contract before the season begins. The Bruins are confident they can sign Swayman, but hurdles remain.

Swayman recently appeared on the Shut Up Mark podcast where his contract situation came up. The Bruins goalie addressed his approach to contract talks. And he mentioned how aware he has become of outside factors such as the salary cap and other goalies in comparable situations.

“The answer I'm going to give you this year is that I've educated myself, and that I understand the business side of it all. And it's given me a complete new mindset of understanding the business and how to react to it. I understand the cap is going up and where it will be in years. I understand my comparables and how I can't ruin the goalie market for other guys that are going to be in my shoes down the line,” the Bruins goalie said on the Shut Up Mark podcast.

Jeremy Swayman reveals the difference a year makes

This is not the first time Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins have discussed a long-term contract. Swayman entered NHL Free Agency as a restricted free agent in 2023, as well. However, he elected arbitration at that time. While on the Shut Up Mark podcast, the Boston netminder discussed what the process last year was like.

“If you were to ask me that same question a year ago, I would answer it truthfully, and I would say it's scary’’ said Swayman. “It's a lot of resentment towards people that want you to succeed, and when you're not getting compensated for your endless efforts and doing what you do best, it's a nerve-wracking feeling because it's your family you're fighting for.”

Swayman and the Bruins settled their arbitration case last summer for a little less than $3.5 million. This summer, though, he stands to earn a healthy raise. The Anchorage, Alaska native played to a .916 save percentage for Boston in 44 regular season games. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he had an astonishing .933 save percentage in 12 contests.

The Bruins traded Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators this summer to further facilitate a Swayman contract extension. However, a contract has yet to be signed. Boston begins its training camp in late September like most of the NHL. It'll certainly be interesting to see if the two sides agree to a deal before camp commences.