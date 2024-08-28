The Boston Bruins have made plenty of moves this offseason, but they still need to take care of one important piece of business ahead, re-signing star goaltender and restricted free agent, Jeremy Swayman.

Earlier this offseason, the Bruins made a major move by trading Linus Ullmark, one half of their elite goaltending duo, to the Ottawa Senators. This decision solidified Swayman as the clear No. 1 goaltender and the future of the team's net.

Jeremy Swayman's asking price

Bruins fans' nerves are on edge regarding Jeremy Swayman's free agency, and the latest update isn't likely to reassure them. Rich Keefe of WEEI reports that Swayman is allegedly aiming for a contract with an average annual value (AAV) beginning at $10 million.

“Jeremy Swayman, looking for $10 million a year. That is the scoop that I have. He is looking for $10 million a year… So, I think a lot of the speculation was if he gets to $8 (million AAV), that makes him the sixth-highest-paid goalie. But from what I'm led to believe, he would like $10 million per year,” according to Keefe.

The issue is that the Bruins have just $8.6 million left in cap space.

Swayman putting his value Carey Price and Sergei Bobrovsky

Keefe highlighted that just two goalies currently carry a cap hit of $10 million or more: Sergei Bobrovsky and Carey Price. With Price not playing since 2022, Bobrovsky stands as the only active goalie earning that kind of salary.

Following Bobrovsky, Andrei Vasilevskiy comes in at $9.5 million, while Connor Hellebuyck and Ilya Sorokin earn $8.5 million and $8.25 million, respectively. Additionally, Nashville's Juuse Saros signed an extension that will take effect next year with an average annual value of $7.74 million.

Swayman's demand is quite high, and it's no surprise that general manager Don Sweeney and his team are taking their time, hoping the asking price will come down.

Price had already secured a Vezina Trophy and a Hart Trophy before his contract. Bobrovsky has claimed two Vezinas and a Stanley Cup. Vasilevskiy has won two Cups, a Vezina, and a Conn Smythe Trophy. Hellebuyck has two Vezinas to his name.

Though promising and only 25, Swayman lacks the extensive résumé of his peers. His career high for games played is 44, and his best Vezina voting finish is seventh, both from this past season.

However, his strong playoff performance stands out—his 13.3 goals saved above expected this spring led all goalies, despite the Bruins' early exit in the second round.

Strong season for the Boston Bruins

Swayman cemented his role as Boston's top goalie during the playoffs this spring, starting all but one of the Bruins' postseason games.

He recorded a .933 save percentage and a 2.15 goals-against average in 12 playoff starts. In the regular season, he started 43 games, posting a 25-10-8 record with a .916 save percentage and a 2.53 GAA.

Last season, Swayman signed a one-year, $3.475 million deal, which he now sees as a bargain. He’s determined not to settle for less this time and seems to have learned from last summer’s negotiations, aiming for a deal closer to his desired figure.

With training camp three weeks away, it's unclear if Swayman will be present for the first day. He seems determined to stay but is holding out for a contract he considers fair. To meet his $10 million asking price, the Bruins might need to trade players to create the necessary cap space.

