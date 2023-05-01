A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Patrice Bergeron might have already reached the end of the road of his storied NHL career after the Boston Bruins suffered a painful 4-3 overtime loss in Game 7 of their first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers.

There is no official word yet that Patrice Bergeron is going to hang up his skates for good, which means the door is still open with regard to a potential comeback by Boston’s captain. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is certainly hoping that Bergeron will give it another go in Boston.

“Learned a lot from him this year. Hope to learn a lot next year,” Montgomery said about Patrice Bergeron following the Bruins’ first-round exit (h/t Matt Porter of The Boston Globe).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Patrice Bergeron decided to return to Boston for at least one more season when he signed a one-year deal with the team worth $5 million in August 2022. It looked as though his return would translate into another Stanley Cup win for Boston, as the team notched the Presidents’ Trophy in the 2022-23 NHL regular season with a 65-12-5 record. They also won three of the first four games of the series against the Panthers before the wheels went completely off for Boston.

Whatever decision Patrice Bergeron will make, his place in Bruins lore as one of the most important and beloved figures in franchise history is secured.

Bergeron is a five-time winner of the Frank J. Selke Trophy and a one-time Stanley Cup champion when he helped the Bruins raise the cup back in 2011.