Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t hold back when lauding franchise legend David Krejci after his 1,000th game with the organization. It was a matinee to remember for the Bruins, who handed the Philadelphia Flyers a 6-0 beatdown to celebrate the 36-year-old reaching his impressive milestone. After yet another impressive win, Montgomery touched on what makes Krejci such a crucial component of the Bruins’ success.

Via Conor Ryan on Twitter:

“He’s a Bruins legend and he showed why tonight. He makes everyone better,” said Montgomery of Krejci.

David Krejci debuted for the Bruins all the way back in the 2006-07 season. He’s been a key player for the team ever since, even though he doesn’t always make headlines with his play in the same fashion some of his more renowned teammates do.

In 2021-22, Krejci returned home to his native Czech Republic where he played for a hockey club. He returned in 2022-23, much to the delight of Bruins fans, and has featured in 38 games this season. On the year, the veteran forward has 34 points, including 11 goals and 23 assists, three of which came during his 1,000th game on Monday.

Via Ty Anderson on Twitter:

“Krejci has the ability to make anybody better. That’s what elite players do. They make everybody want to play with them,” Montgomery said, continuing to praise his forward after the milestone game.

The Bruins improved to an NHL-best 34-5-4 with their Monday afternoon victory over the Flyers, and the six-goal shutout was a perfect way to honor Krejci’s contributions to the organization.