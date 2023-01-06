By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The Boston Bruins earned their 30th win yesterday against the Los Angeles Kings even after the announcement of forward Jake DeBrusk suffering a fractured fibula, tying the 1944-45 Montreal Canadiens for the second-fastest team to take 30 wins in NHL history, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Only the 1929-30 Bruins, who found a way to earn 30 wins in 34 games, got there faster. The 1929-30 Bruins earned their 30th win against the Detroit Cougars in Detroit Olympia in February 1930, where Hall-of-Fame center Cooney Weiland scored two goals and dished two assists the year before the Cougars became the Detroit Falcons, according to Hockey Reference.

The 1944-45 Canadiens won their 30th game against the Detroit Red Wings in early 1945, where they scored five goals to Detroit’s two in Montreal Forum.

The 2008-09 San Jose Sharks have the best start through 30 games, going 25-3-2 following a late-2008 win against the Kings on their way to earning 52 points, according to Guinness World Records. The Sharks would lose in the first round of the 2009 playoffs to the Anaheim Ducks after ending the season with a 53-18-11 record.

Bruins right winger David Pastrnak and center Trent Fredrick each scored two goals apiece when the Bruins earned a 5-2 win against the Kings in Crypto.com Arena, two days after the Los Angeles Lakers prevailed in a 3-point win against the Miami Heat in the same arena the day before. 24-year-old Bruins goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman saved 93.1% of the shots that came his way, saving 27 shots and allowing two scores in his 15th game of the season.

“We just want to keep things rolling,” Swayman said after the game. “We know how good we are and games like this, where you have a little adversity with travel or whatever, you want to get on top and get those two points.

“It’s a feel-good win, but at the same time, we’re still not satisfied.”

The Bruins will face the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m. EST on Saturday in the SAP Center. The game will be broadcasted on NESN.