The Boston Bruins are rumored to be getting a lot of interest for forward Trent Frederic, per The Fourth Period. Frederic is in the last year of his contract for Boston.

The center has 11 points this season. Frederic has been quiet in his recent appearances, as he hasn't posted a point in the last three games he has played. Frederic did score two goals in a recent game for the Bruins against the Philadelphia Flyers on December 7.

There are several teams reportedly interested in the veteran's services.

“The Bruins are getting a lot of calls. ‘What are you thinking here. Will you keep him? Will he be available’,” NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said, per the outlet. “He’s a guy that’s definitely got a lot of interest.”

Frederic has appeared in more than 300 career NHL games. He's spent his entire pro career in Boston. He's done quite well in the last few years, including posting a career high 40 points in the 2023-24 season.

The veteran forward is spending more than 14 minutes of time on the ice this season per appearance, another career-high mark.

The Bruins hope for a Stanley Cup championship this year

Boston is coming off of an appearance in the NHL playoffs. The Bruins ended up losing in the 2023-24 postseason to the Florida Panthers, who eventually won the league title. It was the eighth consecutive season that the Bruins made the postseason.

In the last eight years, Boston hasn't won a single Stanley Cup championship. That's hard to take for Bruins fans, who are among the most passionate in the NHL. The team's last title was in 2011.

Frederic and company are working to change their fortunes this season, and end the drought. Boston currently sits at third in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division. The franchise has 35 points and a 16-13-3 record. Boston has won six of its last 10 contests.

The team's offense needs some work. Boston has just 82 goals on the season, which is near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Only the Detroit Red Wings have fewer goals in the Atlantic division, with 78 on the year. Boston and Montreal are tied in goals forced.

Friedman believes that Frederic will generate a lot of interest for Boston, for many reasons.

“He's the kind of player that playoff teams are going to want. They're really going to want a guy like that. He's a good teammate,” Friedman said, per The Hockey News. “He's competitive and a willing combatant He's a very popular teammate. So, I think there's a lot of interest in him… We'll see where it goes, but whatever the Bruins' intentions are here, they are getting a lot of calls about him.”

The Bruins next play the Calgary Flames Tuesday, with the puck dropping at 9:00 Eastern.