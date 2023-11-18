Milan Lucic was arrested for domestic violence on Friday night, and the Bruins issued a statement on his status with the team.

The Boston Bruins have raced out to a 12-1-2 start to the 2023-24 campaign, proving to their haters that they are still a legit Stanley Cup contender despite losing quite a bit of talent this past offseason. One player they brought back in a move that fans loved at the time was Milan Lucic, who was a key piece of the team's most recent championship run back in 2011. Unfortunately, Lucic's second stint with the team hasn't gone well, and he's now away from the team after being arrested for domestic violence on Friday night.

Lucic racked up a pair of assists in four games before he was placed on the long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Lucic had remained around the team despite the injury, but he now is in hot water after getting arrested. The Bruins issued a statement saying Lucic would be away from the team, and that they are working with his family as they continue to gather information on the incident.

Via Steve Conroy:

“Statement from Bruins on Milan Lucic incident on alleged domestic incident: ‘The Boston Bruins are aware of an incident involving Milan Lucic Friday evening. Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time.'”

Lucic's status for the rest of the campaign was murky due to his placement on the LTIR, and his ugly domestic violence case here will likely keep him off the ice for an even longer period of time. Details on Lucic's arrest are still coming in, but it wouldn't be a surprise if his return to Boston is cut short as a result of this situation.