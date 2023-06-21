Milan Lucic is set to hit unrestricted free agency on Jul. 1 after signing a seven-year, $42 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers in the summer of 2016 — and the enforcer is considering a return to the Boston Bruins.

“Obviously it's a special place for me and it will always be a special place for me,” Lucic told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun this week. “But we've got what, 10, 11 days to see what happens [before July 1]? We'll see what happens and then go from there.”

Lucic began his career with the Bruins, and won a Stanley Cup with the franchise in 2011, defeating the Vancouver Canucks in a thrilling seven-game series.

The last time he signed a contract, he was 28 years old and in high demand. After three seasons in Edmonton, he was traded to the Calgary Flames, where he has played ever since.

Lucic's agent Gerry Johannson has been given permission to speak directly to teams ahead of free agency next week, a process that has already begun, according to LeBrun.

The Vancouver native just won an IIHF World Championship with Canada, and believes he has a lot to give to his next NHL team.

“I had a lot of fun,” Lucic told LeBrun. “It's a reason why I wanted to go, is because I felt like I still had some juice left in the tank after this season and not playing in the playoffs. Another reason I wanted to go is that I hadn't won anything in 12 years. I wanted to go have a chance at experiencing winning again, and we did that. So that was a lot of fun.”

Lucic made it clear that he isn't expecting to receive anywhere near as much as he did in 2016, and the most important thing is going to a team where he can carve out an effective role and compete again for a Stanley Cup.

“The main thing is fit,” Milan Lucic said. “What's my role going to be on a team? How will the coach use me? Who will I play with? All that type of stuff. If all that works out really well, then you're happy going to the rink, and if you're happy going to the rink, you're playing better and you're playing at the top of your game.”